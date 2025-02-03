The sequel to 2019’s Ne Zha, Ne Zha 2, has just grossed over $430 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2025 at the Chinese box office. It has surpassed the comedy-thriller Detective Chinatown 1900.

Advertisment

Also Read: Grammys 2025: Taylor Swift misses historic Grammy win after Best Album snub

📣China’s highest-grossing animated film #NeZha2 will be released in US、Canada、Australia、 New Zealand、Fiji and The Independent State of Papua New Guinea.



🎉After 5 years' waiting, Nezha is Back!



🥳Hope to see you all in theaters! pic.twitter.com/dpJeG5OPBZ — CMC Pictures (@cmcpix2017) January 27, 2025

Advertisment

A Mystical Adventure

Directed by Jiaozi, the film and its predecessor are based on the classic novel Investiture of the Gods. The story follows Ne Zha, a heavenly warrior destined to overthrow an evil king and save the world. The movie was released in cinemas on 29 January 2025.

Also Read: Kanye West and Bianca Censori's shocking appearance on Grammys red carpet leads to hilarious reactions on the Internet

Advertisment

The film features more than 1,300 special effects shots, with over 20 Chinese special effects studios and more than 1,600 people involved in its production.

Chinese Box Office Success

In China, the movie is on track to overtake 2021’s war film The Battle at Lake Changjin and become the highest-grossing Chinese film of all time. The first Ne Zha ended its box office run with $742 million, making it the highest-grossing animated film in the country.

Also Read: Grammys 2025 Red Carpet: All the drama, All the hotness

The Chinese box office is off to a strong start this year, thanks to back-to-back hits like Ne Zha 2, Detective Chinatown 1900, Creation of the Gods, and Boonie Bears: Future Reborn.

The Cast

The voice cast includes Lü Yanting, Han Mo, Chen Hao, Lü Qi, Zhang Jiaming, and Yang Wei. Like its predecessor, Ne Zha 2 is expected to receive an English-dubbed release in the coming weeks.

Also Read: Why did Will Smith's son Jaden Smith wear this strange castle on his head to Grammys 2025?