Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife makes shocking claims; says actor has thrown her and her children out of house

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who shot to fame with Anurag Kashyap's films Gangs of Wasseypur part 1 and 2, has lately been in the news because of his estranged wife Aaliya, who is also known as Zainab. On Friday, Aaliya claimed in a series of videos that the actor has thrown her and their two children out of his house.

Aaliya added that the actor has deputed guards outside his home to not let them in.

"This is the truth of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who did not even spare his own innocent children..when after being in the house for 40 days I stepped out as office bearers at Versova police station called me urgently… but when I went back to the house with my children, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had deputed a number of guards to not let us in (sic)," she captioned the video.

"Me and my children were brutally left by this man to be on the road.. my daughter could not believe that her own father can do this to her and was howling and crying on the road.. thankfully one of my relatives took us in her one-room house.. this small mentality and this cruel planning of throwing me and my children out of the house and bringing us to the roads just shows how small this man Nawazuddin Siddiqui is.. sharing three videos where you can see the reality of this man (sic)," Aaliya added.

The actor's wife continued, "And now as expected from you .. your pr agency is circulating false and deceitful information all around the media.. It is such a joke that people who are appointed by you and who get salary from you are not letting you go inside your own house.. I really suggest that you need a better Pr agency who has more logical plans for you... don’t worry Nawazuddin Siddiqui you can not break me or my children.. I am a citizen of a country where justice prevails and I shall get it soon. (sic)"

In the now-viral clip, the actor’s 12-year-old daughter is seen crying outside the actor's home. Their 7-year-old son is also seen standing outside the home in the clip.

Siddiqui is yet to respond to his wife's claims. As of now, no case has been registered with the police. Other videos, circulating online, show the actor trying to meet his ailing mother only to be stopped by his brother Faizuddin.

Last month, the Bombay High Court suggested Nawazuddin and his estranged wife to try and amicably resolve their differences pertaining to their two minor children.

Siddiqui had moved HC with a habeas corpus (produce the person) petition seeking direction to his estranged wife to reveal the whereabouts of their children.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE