Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli seek blessings at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently spotted praying at the Mahakaleshwar temple in the Indian city of Ujjain along with other devotees. Pictures and clips of the two sitting on the temple floor and doing rituals have gone viral on social media. While Anushka was seen wearing a light pink saree, Virat chose a white number. At one point, he is seen speaking to the priest with folded hands.

Earlier, the couple visited temples in Uttarakhand and Vrindavan together. At the time, they were also joined by their daughter Vamika. It’s believed that the two are avid followers of Baba Neem Karoli. In a recent interaction, the cricketer spoke about his wife and said that she has made "massive sacrifices" as a mother in the last two years.

"The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement," Virat said in a recent RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) podcast.

Check out the viral pictures below!

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "This guy has class. The two look so good together." Another commented, "Never forget your roots." And, one said, "They are literally goals."

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017 in Italy. They welcomed their daughter in January 2021.

On the professional front, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She was last seen on the silver screen in a lead role in the 2018 film Zero. She also made a cameo appearance in the OTT film Qala, which starred Babil Khan and was released in 2022.

Virat Kohli was recently in Indore to play the third Test match vs Australia that got over within the span of three days; Australia won the third Test by nine wickets.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE