Allu Arjun to star in Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film after Pushpa: The Rule

Indian actor Allu Arjun, who won millions of hearts as Pushpa Raj in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, has signed his 22nd film. The actor is currently busy shooting the second part in the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule, which is expected to hit theatres in 2024. For his next project, he is joining hands with Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Bhushan Kumar of T Series is bringing the two legends together and bankrolling the film.

Reddy Vanga is currently busy shooting Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. The director will begin shooting with Arjun after completing his next film titled Spirit with Prabhas.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the news on Twitter. He wrote, "Biggg News… Allu Arjun to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film - Bhushan Kumar film… #SandeepReddyVanga - currently directing #Animal - will direct #AlluArjun… Filming to commence after #SandeepReddyVanga completes #Spirit." Check out the post below!

BIGGG NEWS… ALLU ARJUN TO STAR IN SANDEEP REDDY VANGA - BHUSHAN KUMAR FILM… #SandeepReddyVanga - currently directing #Animal - will direct #AlluArjun… Filming to commence after #SandeepReddyVanga completes #Spirit. pic.twitter.com/QJ81Hd7QwL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2023

Arjun recently completed filming a schedule of Pushpa: The Rule in Vishakhapatnam. They have already shot the introduction song. The movie went on the floors last October with a look test.

Cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek shared a picture from the sets and wrote, "Adventure has begun… thanks to IconStar #Movie #Pushpa #alluarjunonline #ThaggedheLe #aryasukku #mythrimoviemakers #pushpa #pushpatherule." Check out the post below!

In the second part of the blockbuster Telugu film, fans will get to see a major face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the character of Srivalli. Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj are seen in key roles. Originally shot in Telugu, the film was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

After working in Vijetha (1985) as a child artist and in Daddy (2001) as a dancer, he made his lead debut in Gangotri (2003). He rose to prominence for his playing Arya in Sukumar's 2004 cult classic, for which he earned several awards. Today, he is one of the highest-paid actors in India and is also known for his extraordinary dancing skills.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE