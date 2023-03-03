Rajinikanth's 170th film to be helmed by Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel

Rajinikanth's all set to shoot his 170th film. The Indian superstar will be collaborating with director TJ Gnanavel. The film was announced by Lyca Productions on March 2. This marks the third collaboration of Rajinikanth with Lyca Productions. Darbar and Kaala were both produced by Lyca as well.

As of now, the details of the rest of the cast, the title, and the story of the film is not known. Director TJ Gnanavel is best known for directing the critically acclaimed film Jai Bhim which starred Surya in the lead.



The particular announcement has left fans excited."Woah..can't wait to see Thalaiva in another interesting role," a social media user commented."Congrats Rajinikanth sir on your 170th film," another one wrote.



The film will have music by Anirudh and will be produced by Subaskaran. The shoot of the film will commence soon under the leadership of producer GKM Tamil Kumaran and will hit the screens in 2024, the makers added.



Currently, Rajinikanth is working on the Sun Pictures film Jailer and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth`s film Lal Salaam.