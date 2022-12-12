MX Player drops the trailer of business quiz show, 'Business Baazi'
Hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and featuring Sanket Bhosale, it features 27 teams representing business schools from across the country.
MX Player’s content arm – MX Studios, in partnership with Bada Business, have come up with a new quiz show, ‘Business Baazi’. Testing the potential of Commerce and Business school students, this unconventional quiz show will be hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and features comedian Dr. Sanket Bhosale.
The reality quiz show will feature three teams of two students from different schools/ colleges in each episode, determining one winner at the end of it. In a total of 13 episodes, 9 episodes will be qualifying rounds. The show will stream on MX Player starting December 16.
Watch the Trailer here:
The trailer hints at how each contestant’s knowledge will be judged while Aparshakti Khurana and Sanket Bhosale, bring a fun side to this otherwise serious show. Business Baazi insinuates the importance of nurturing the potential that today’s youth carry with them.
Hosting this interesting quiz show, Aparshakti Khurana said, “To be honest, I have hosted many shows, but Business Baazi was hands down the most challenging and phenomenal experience of them all. These young minds hold a depth of knowledge and I believe it is so very important to recognize and nurture this talent, the future of India.”