Mumbai police question former Yash Raj Films executives about Sushant Singh Rajput's contract

Two former Yash Raj Films (YRF) executives have been questioned by the Mumbai police over Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. On Friday, Mumbai police recorded the statement of Netflix Director and a former Vice President Production of YRF Aashish Singh and Ashish Patil, who was also with YRF earlier, and both were the two signatories on the contract that actor had signed with YRF in 2012.

As per police sources, Netflix director's statement was recorded for around five hours and he has provided details of the contract and also shared other details regarding the association of the actor with production house till 2015. Earlier, the police have received contract copy signed by Rajput from Yash Raj Films

''The questioning largely revolved around the terms of references in the agreement to join and exit the firm by the actor.'' The source revealed to a news agency.

Till now Bandra police have recorded the statements of 25 people including, director Mukesh Chhabra, former publicist Rohini Iyer, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, close friend Mahesh Shetty, his father and 3 sisters, and house helps among many others.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 and was found dead at his Bandra residence. The final post-mortem report confirmed that it was a clear case of suicide, and he died by asphyxia due to hanging, and no foul play was involved. The actor was reportedly suffering from depression.

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, 98204 66726, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata), Parivarthan (Bangalore) +91 76766 02602

