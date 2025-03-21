Recent rumours linking Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj and actress Mahira Sharma have been circulating widely. However, Siraj has now denied these claims and urged the paparazzi to stop questioning Mahira about him.

Dating rumours began when Siraj liked a photo of Sharma on Instagram. The speculation intensified when fans noticed that the two had started following each other on the platform in November 2024.

Viral video fuels speculation

The rumours gained traction after a video from March 20 went viral. In the clip, Mahira was seen attending an award ceremony in Mumbai, where photographers playfully teased her about the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) and her preferred team. The lighthearted exchange sparked further speculation about her connection with Siraj.

Siraj’s response

In response, Siraj took to his Instagram story on March 21 to address the rumours, writing, “I request paparazzi to stop asking questions around me. It is completely untrue and baseless. I hope this ends,” along with a folded hands emoji. While he did not mention Mahira directly, the message was seen as a clear attempt to shut down the speculation. Siraj has since deleted the post.

Mahira Sharma’s statement

Mahira Sharma has also denied any romantic involvement with the cricketer. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 and was previously in a relationship with fellow contestant Paras Chhabra until 2023.

