Miley Cyrus shares 'Hannah Montana' video amid 'day 2 of quarantine'

American singer Miley Cyrus has revealed that she has kept herself quarantined in view of coronavirus outbreak. She shared a video from her hit Disney show, 'Hannah Montana'.

Also read: Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

It seems the singer is freaking out a little about coronavirus. She took some help from Hannah Montana, to sum up, her fear.The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared a clip from `Hannah Montana` where the singer is seen in a bathroom filled with dirty clothes after her brother Jackson invades the bathroom.

Also read: Coronavirus in India: 23 new cases reported; infected toll jumps to 107



Hannah is seen bending down to pick another pile of clothes when a set of clothes fall on her. Freaked out with the pile, Hannah rushes to the sink and cleans herself before screaming.



She is seen wearing a mask while she shouts in anger.Miley captioned the post as, "Day 2 Quarantine. This is the REAL ME. RIGHT NOW."The `Party in the USA` singer`s beau Cody Simpson was quick to take note on the video post. He wrote: "She isn`t lying."