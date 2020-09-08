Michelle Obama opens up about relationship: Sometimes wanted to push Barack out of the window

Michelle Obama recently opened up about her relationship with husband Obama. She revealed that there were times when she wanted to “push Barack out of the window” and that marriage should be approached like picking a basketball team in a frank discussion about relationships.

Speaking on her latest episode of her Spotify podcast, Michelle said that young couple, especially when they have small children, struggle to deal with tiredness, stress and sharing roles and they give up on their relationship.

She said, “You’ve got to know that there are going to be times, long periods of time, when you can’t stand each other... I said it, you know, on the book tour, as a joke.”

“There were times that I wanted to push Barack out of the window, right. And I say that, because it’s like you’ve got to know the feelings will be intense. But that doesn’t mean you quit. And these periods can last a long time. They can last years.”

She added: “I just want to say, look, if that breaks a marriage, then Barack and I have been broken off and on, throughout our marriage, but we have a very strong marriage. And if I had given up on it, if I had walked away from it, in those tough times, then I would’ve missed all the beauty, that was there as well.”

Michelle and Obama met in the year 1989 and will be celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary next month. The couple, who met in 1989, will celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary next month.

The two have two daughters, Sasha and Malia -- who are now 19 and 22.

On talking about being a mother and managing her relationships, she said, “I had to be there, and I had to go, and it was my body, and my husband was still sort of boppin’ around, living his life... the resentment starts to build up, or it started to, it’s like well, what happened to the unit, what happened to my best friend? What happened to my buddy, who’s, at the gym? It’s like, how the hell are you at the gym? You know, dude... I’ve got cabbage on my breast.”