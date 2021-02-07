Michael B Jordan celebrates late Chadwick Boseman's historic SAG nomination

Michael B. Jordan is honouring his late friend Chadwick Boseman as he makes SAG history.



Jordan took his Instagram account and shared a heartfelt message for his 'Black Panther' co-star. “4. Still setting the bar higher,” Jordan wrote on Friday. “Miss you big homie.” he wrote alongside the Chadwick stills from his critically acclaimed films 'Da 5 Bloods' and 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.



The late actor made history this week and became the first person to receive four nominations in the film category at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in the same year.

Boseman was posthumously nominated for his outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', as well as for his supporting performance in 'Da 5 Bloods'. Additionally, The star received two nods when both of the movies were also nominated for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

The '21 Bridges' star tragically passed in August following a private four year battle with colon cancer at the age of 43.