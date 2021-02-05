Chadwick Boseman makes SAG history with four award nominations in the same year

Chadwick Boseman has just made history posthumously. The late actor became the first person to receive four nominations in the film category at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in the same year.



On Thursday, the nominations were unveiled for the awards 27th edition, and Boseman was posthumously nominated for his outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', as well as for his supporting performance in 'Da 5 Bloods'.

Additionally, The star received two nods when both of the movies were also nominated for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. The actor previously won a SAG Award in 2019 for 'Black Panther'.

Chadwick Boseman made awards history today, becoming the first actor nominated for 4 SAG Film Awards in a single year — recognized for Best Actor (MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM), Best Supporting Actor (DA 5 BLOODS), and twice in the Outstanding Ensemble category for both films. pic.twitter.com/uEYE26B7Bc — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 4, 2021 ×

Chadwick Boseman garnered rave reviews for his acting as Levee Green, a talented trumpet player in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', and as African American soldier in Spike Lee’s 'Da 5 Bloods'.

Boseman's nomination comes just one day after he earned his first Golden Globe Awards nomination, Boseman is nominated in the best actor in a motion picture, drama category for his performance in Netflix's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.



The '21 Bridges' star tragically passed in August following a private four year battle with colon cancer at the age of 43.