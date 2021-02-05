SAG Awards 2021: The full list of nominations

'Ma Rainey`s Black Bottom,' Da 5 Bloods', 'Minari,' 'One Night in Miami' and 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' featured prominently in the nomination list Screen Actors Guild Awards.'The film earned nominations in top categories.



Lauded by critics and leading the Golden Globes nominations, 'Mank' however was omitted from the nominations for best movie cast ensemble, although lead actor Gary Oldman was nominated for best actor in a movie for his portrayal of Herman J. Mankiewicz, the screenwriter of the film classic "Citizen Kane."



Thursday`s nominations follow those for the Golden Globes on Wednesday, where 'Mank' led the pack but director Spike Lee`s Vietnam War drama 'Da 5 Bloods' was completely overlooked.



The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, voted on by members of the acting union, will be handed out at a ceremony on April 4.



Television series competing for the top SAG prize included the casts of 'The Crown,' 'Schitt`s Creek,' 'Bridgerton' and 'Ted Lasso.'



Here's the full list of nominations

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams for 'Hillbilly Elegy'

Viola Davis for 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'

Vanessa Kirby for 'Pieces of a Woman'

Frances McDormand for 'Nomadland'

Carey Mulligan for 'Promising Young Woman'



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed for 'Sound of Metal'

Chadwick Boseman for 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'

Anthony Hopkinsfor 'The Father'

Gary Oldman for 'Mank'

Steven Yeun for 'Minari'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova for 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

Glenn Close for 'Hillbilly Elegy'

Olivia Colman for 'The Father'

Youn Yuh-Jung for 'Minari'

Helena Zengel for 'News of the World'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Chadwick Boseman for 'Da 5 Bloods'

Sacha Baron Cohen for 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Daniel Kaluuya for 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Jared Leto for 'The Little Things'

Leslie Odom, Jr. for 'One Night in Miami'

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson for 'The Crown'

Olivia Colman for 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin for 'The Crown'

Julia Garner for 'Ozark'

Laura Linney for 'Ozark'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman for 'Ozark'

Sterling K. Brown for 'This Is Us'

Josh O’Connor for 'The Crown'

Bob Odenkirk for 'Better Call Saul'

Rege-Jean Page for 'Bridgerton'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate for 'Dead to Me'

Linda Cardellini for Dead to Me'

Kaley Cuoco for 'The Flight Attendant'

Annie Murphy for 'Schitt’s Creek'

Catherine O’Hara for 'Schitt’s Creek'



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult for 'The Great'

Dan Levy for 'Schitt’s Creek'

Eugene Levy for 'chitt’s Creek'

Jason Sudeikis for 'Ted Lasso'

Ramy Youssef for 'Ramy'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Cate Blanchett for 'Mrs. America'

Michaela Coel for 'I May Destroy You'

Nicole Kidman for 'The Undoing'

Anya Taylor-Joy for 'The Queen’s Gambit'

Kerry Washington for 'Little Fires Everywhere'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bill Camp for 'The Queen’s Gambit'

Daveed Diggs for 'Hamilton'

Hugh Grant for 'The Undoing'

Ethan Hawke for 'The Good Lord Bird'

Mark Ruffalo for 'I Know This Much Is True'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld