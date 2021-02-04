Asian descents to black artists: Golden Globes 2021 nominee list is diverse
The 2021 Golden Globe nominations came out Wednesday (Feb. 3). After being criticised for lack of diversity for years, this year, the nomination list has ample representation for people of colour. Here take a look.
One notable nod was for 'Nomadland' filmmaker Chloé Zhao, who became the first director of Asian descent to receive a Golden Globe nomination. Zhao's 'Nomadland' starring Frances McDormand has garnered critical praise ever since its debut in TIFF - Toronto International Film Festival.
Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed received his second Golden Globe nod in Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category for his breakout role in ‘Sound of Metal'. British-Pakistani actor was also nominated in 2017 for 'The Night Of.'
Dev Patel
Dev Patel has been nominated for the ‘Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy’ award for his role in 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'. Before this, the Indian descent actor was also nominated in 2017 for 'Lion'.
Minari
Lee Isaac Chung‘s critically acclaimed movie, 'Minari' earned a 2021 foreign-language Golden Globe nomination. The movie depicts the story of a family of four first-generation immigrants from South Korea. In the movie, Jacob (Steven Yeun) and Monica (Han Ye-ri) move to rural Arkansas with their two kids to pursue their own version of the American dream.
Ragina King
Regina King's first film, 'One night in Miami' captures a historical moment. King along with Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell- created history as they bagged nominations in the best director category at the Globes awards. This is the first time that more than one woman has been shortlisted in this category in the same year.
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman was posthumously nominated for a Golden Globe for his stunning work in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'. Boseman, who died during post-production of the film garnered rave reviews for his acting as Levee Green, a talented trumpet player.
John Boyega
Over the years, John Boyega has emerged as one of the brightest stars in Hollywood. The actor earned his first Golden Globes nomination in the category Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series for ‘Small Axe’.
Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya scored his second Golden Globes nomination for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture for 'Judas and the Black Messiah'. Daniel was nominated in 2018 for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy category for his role in 'Get Out'.
Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle, the two time Golden Globe winner bagged another nomination in the Performance in a Television Series — Comedy or Musical category for his role in 'Black Monday'.
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr. is a double nominee this year. The actor co-wrote 'Speak Now' from 'One Night In Miami' with Sam Ashworth and he’s also competing for best supporting actor in a motion picture drama category.
Viola Davis
This year, Viola Davis has been nominated for her incredible performance as the mother of Blues in Netflix’s 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,'. Davis won her first Golden Globe in 2016 for 'Fences'.