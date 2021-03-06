Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star Patrick J Adams defends her amid bullying allegations

Meghan Markle friends, colleagues are speaking out in her defence amid bullying allegations. Markle's former 'Suits' co-star Patrick J Adams has come out in support of her.

Adams played Meghan's love interest, Mike Ross, in the hit TV show 'Suits'



Patrick took to Twitter on Friday to share a long note against the Buckingham Palace and ahead of the royal couple’s highly anticipated Oprah Winfrey interview, in which they have revealed some shocking facts.

Adams called Meghan ''an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive'' and added, "Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on 'Suits'. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued. She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment. She fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place in a family dynamic that can at best be described as complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic."

"It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, click-baiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her. And then they welcomed Archie. And on any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family. But we d­­­­on’t live on that planet and instead the hunt continued."

By calling Royal Family 'shameless' and their actions 'obscene' the actor said "It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s the newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of “bullying” against a woman who herself has basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health. IMO, this newest chapter and its timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of an institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency. Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league."

Apart from Patrick, 'Suits' creator Aaron Korsh also tweeted on Friday in support of Meghan.''Meghan Markle is not a monster. She’s a strong woman with a kind heart who’s trying to make her way in an unimaginable situation. I don’t know the specifics of some incident from years ago but if late-night emails make you a horrible person, then I’m going to hell 50 times over''. she wrote.

Meghan was accused of bullying her staff members while being a part of the British Royal family at the Kensington Palace.