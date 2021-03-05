Buckingham Palace called out for initiating probe against Meghan Markle and not Prince Andrew

The Buckingham Palace is being called out for its 'double standards' as it has ordered a probe into bullying claims against Meghan Markle but has remained mum on the sexual abuse allegations against Prince Andrew.



While speaking to Sky News, Carolyn Durand, who co-authored a biography on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titled 'Finding Freedom', said "there's been a lot of double standards" in Buckingham Palace's treatment of Markle and Prince Andrew. "Why is there an investigation into this bullying but there's not been an investigation into Prince Andrew and the allegations surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and the women who have made allegations"asked Durand.



"Why hasn't he been urged to cooperate with U.S. authorities? Why were Prince Harry's military honours stripped but Prince Andrew's haven't been?" she further added.



The author reacted to the news about the Palace initiating a probe on the allegations of bullying made against Markle by two of her former staffers while she was a working royal. The reaction came following a report by The Times on Tuesday.



Markle, in a statement issued to People, denied the allegations.



Prince Andrew was embroiled in the Epstein scandal after Virginia Roberts Guiffre alleged that she was paid by Epstein to have sex with the royal when she was 17.



The Prince spoke to BBC in November 2019 and denied the allegations. In May 2020, the prince announced he was stepping down from royal duties but Buckingham Palace never ordered an investigation into the allegations.



A war of words over via the media has broken out between the Sussexes and the Royal Family in the days leading up to the couple's highly -anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey that is due to air on Sunday.



Several teasers of the clip have been released where Winfrey says "nothing is off-limits". Most are anticipating it to be an explosive two-hour sit-down interview where Markle and the Prince would speak candidly about their exit.

