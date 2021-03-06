Meghan Markle reveals why she said yes to the Oprah Winfrey interview

We have got another sneak peek of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's most talked-about interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the short clip, Oprah revealed how Meghan said no to an interview in 2018 and asked what made her say a yes this time around.



In the latest teaser, released on March 5, Winfrey said how she actually reached out to Meghan for an interview three years ago, before getting married, and Meghan politely declined her request by stating ''this is not the right time''

Meghan Markle wore Princess Diana's bracelet for her interview with Oprah. Here's why



"So, I just want to say that I called you either February or March 2018 before the wedding asking, 'Would you please give me an interview?'" Oprah recalled, "And you said, 'I'm sorry it's not the right time.' And finally, we get to sit down and have this conversation."



“I remember that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have this conversation with you personally, right? There had to be people from the — sitting there, there were other people in the room when I was having that conversation,” Meghan said.



''Well, so many things. That we’re on the other side of a lot of — a lot of life experience that’s happened, and also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make.'' Meghan said



She goes on to imply how she was in extreme control, ''As an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people expect it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes, I’m ready to talk,”.



Previously, The CBS broadcast network released two brief clips from Winfrey`s interview with the couple. In the clip, Harry revealed his biggest concern was ''history repeating itself''

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry said, apparently referring to his mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the British press and died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris after her divorce from Prince Charles.

In the clips, Winfrey also said that no subject was off-limits and at one point tells the couple "you have said some pretty shocking things here,".



Harry and Meghan‘s interview will air on March 7 on CBS.

