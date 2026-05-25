/Meet rapper Santy Sharma, whose recent comment on Cockroach Janta Party went viral

Indian rapper and singer Santy Sharma has made headlines following his recent commentary on the much-in-the-news Cockroach Janta Party movement. The musician recently took to Instagram to rant and described the movement as merely ‘internet drama’ as he warned others not to fall prey to such viral campaigns on the internet without first investigating the truth behind the movement and its leaders.

Sharma’s post soon went viral on the internet, and a debate ensued regarding nationalism, Internet activism and propaganda.

Who is Santy Sharma?

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Santy Sharma is star in the internet. The rapper-singer works independently and addresses trending topics related to the internet and society. Sharma has managed to create a considerable following for himself thanks to music, thoughts and discussions on infleuncers and newsmakers on the internet.

He recently came into the limelight when he supported Badshah in the Tateeree controversy.

What did Santy Sharma say about the Cockroach Janta Party?

In his Instagram statement, Santy Sharma wrote, " Cockroach Janta Party" feels more like internet drama than a serious movement." The rapper questioned the motives behind the campaign and criticized how many young users engage with viral trends online without fully understanding the motive.

"Today, many people blindly follow trends without properly researching the background of individuals leading such campaigns. The founder of this so-called CJP has reportedly been associated with AAP and has shared multiple posts in the past that appeared critical of India itself."

Sharma then said that the national conversation should be to prioritise development and employment over emotionally driven internet movements.

"If someone truly claims to be a nationalist, then the focus should be on solving real issues of India, development, employment, education, innovation, and national unity, instead of emotionally provoking Gen Z into street protests inspired by situations seen in countries like Nepal or Bangladesh."

"No political party is perfect, whether it is the BJP or any other party. Criticising is part of democracy. However, building an unstable outrage culture on social media will not help India grow,” he added.

Sharma pointed out that algorithms on social media, memes, and outrage culture have started playing a role in political discussions amongst the youth.

The rapper also talked about the foreign narrative that is attached to such movements. "Another thing of serious concern here is that much of the social media backing of such movements is done by people with accounts based in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other anti-India narrative groups. Indians need to be cautious about propaganda online."

Sharma's statement ended on a note that said, "India needs positive discourse and not chaos induced through internet trends. I urge you, the authorities concerned, to keep an eye on such activities."

What is the Cockroach Janta Party movement?

The Cockroach Janta Party has taken the internet by storm as it quickly went viral, registering over 100,000 members within days of going live. What started as a satirical joke became a massive digital movement, gaining millions of followers. This came following remarks made by Chief Justice Surya Kant, who compared unemployed youth to cockroaches.