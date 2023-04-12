Meet Aria, India's latest gift to K-pop 

Meet India's latest export to K-pop, Aria. The young singer, who is one of the five members of X:IN, is now the second Indian to become a K-pop star. She made her official debut with her first full-length album Keeping the Fire earlier this month.



Aria’s real name is Gauthami and she hails from the south Indian state of Kerala. She has worked in Malayalam Film Melvilasom as a child actor. Aria was selected as a member of GBK Entertainment Group MEP-C in 2022 but had to quit the group earlier this year.



On March 7, 2023, Aria and Nova were shown in the line-up reveal video of the 44th K-Stage Yes or No event, at which the incoming girl group X:IN would perform, confirming her membership in the group.