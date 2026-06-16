/Meet Aamir Khan's 'topper' child actor in Taare Zameen Par, who is now a licensed pilot & dentist

Life often has different plans, and no one knows where their journey will begin or end. In the world of showbiz, many aspiring actors try their luck. Some succeed and become part of dream projects with star-studded casts. Yet, even after appearing in such successful films, some choose to step away from the industry. One such story is that of an actor from Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par.

Sachet Engineer played the role of Yohaan Awasthi, Ishaan's elder brother, who excelled at everything and represented the ideal child every parent dreams of.

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The film proved to be a breakthrough for many actors, including Darsheel Safary, who became a recognizable face after its release. However, despite getting a great start in the entertainment industry, Sachet chose to stay away from the spotlight and excelled in other fields.

While Darsheel continued working in the industry, Sachet disappeared from public attention. Many would be surprised to learn what he has been doing all these years. According to The Indian Express, he is now a dentist and a licensed pilot.

Sachet Engineer, is now a pilot and an dentist

Away from the limelight, Sachet Engineer proved to be much like his on-screen character, Yohaan Awasthi, in Taare Zameen Par, a film that has since become a classic. He was just 11 years old when he played the role, and like his character, he went on to achieve academic excellence.

Still from Taare Zameen Par Photograph: (X)

Choosing more simple life away from glam and star gaze, Sachet went on to become a doctor and is currently in UK. According to this LinkedIn profile, he has completed his M.Clin.Dent in Periodontology from UCL Eastman Dental Institute in London. He is a registered member of the European Federation of Periodontology (EFP). In addition to this, he also cleared both parts of the Overseas Registration Examination (ORE), which makes him eligible to practise dentistry in the UK.



Sachet's Instagram account is currently private. However, according to The Indian Express, he shared a picture from a cockpit in 2024 and wrote: ''Being in control up here makes the fiercest challenges down below shrink to insignificance. A true reminder that the horizon is endless, and so are possibilities. My first flight, but certainly not the last,” he wrote.

In India, he has studied from DY Patil University and have done Periodontology.

Was his acting was incident?

Sachet comes from the family of actors. His grandmother, Krishnma Kumari Seth was actress. Meanwhile, his grandfather, Suraj Prakash was a producer.

In 2022 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sachet shared that Taare Zameen Par happened to him accidently.

“I am from a film family. My grandmother, Krishna Kumari Seth, was an actress while my grandfather, Suraj Prakash, was a producer. So I was always surrounded by the world of films, though I didn’t plan to get into the field. The makers were originally auditioning my younger brother. I just happened to be there and they asked me, ‘Why don’t you also audition?’ I did, and a month later, I got a call. I was 11 at that time,” he recalled.

“People started recognising me on the streets. I would just smile. I’ve grown