Meek Mill breaks into tears during Pennsylvania probation bill signing

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Dec 16, 2023, 07:07 PM IST
main img

Meek Mill Photograph:(Instagram)

Meek Mill gets emotional as Pennsylvania Governor signs probation reform bill, a triumph for his advocacy through Reform Alliance,

Meek Mill witnessed the impact of his relentless advocacy with the Reform Alliance as Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed SB838, a significant probation reform bill that restricts probation length and prevents incarceration for minor violations.

During a press conference, Mill emotionally recounted his personal struggles under probation, highlighting how even routine activities, like taking his son to school, were deemed technical violations, leading to potential incarceration.

Reflecting on his experience, Mill shared his emotional journey, stating, "I thought that it was either I go to jail and I take my son to school and I ended up taking my son to school so I want to thank you guys here today. I don’t want to get emotional because it’s a lot." While saying this, the rapper broke into tears.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by individuals labelled as felons, Mill expressed pride in his journey of self-redemption and the battles against a system that stigmatised him. "We all grew up in the streets and we tried to be better, but they labelled us as felons and sent us back to jail," he shared.

Mill's journey to this pivotal moment has been fraught with legal battles and setbacks. From serving time in prison for drug and weapon possession charges to facing repercussions for probation violations, his struggles shed light on the flaws within the justice system.

The rap star's personal experiences fueled his drive to initiate change. He founded the Reform Alliance, a non-profit organisation dedicated to transforming probation and parole systems, aiming to prevent former inmates from re-entering prison due to technicalities and harsh probation laws.

