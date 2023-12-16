Meek Mill breaks into tears during Pennsylvania probation bill signing

Meek Mill witnessed the impact of his relentless advocacy with the Reform Alliance as Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed SB838, a significant probation reform bill that restricts probation length and prevents incarceration for minor violations.

During a press conference, Mill emotionally recounted his personal struggles under probation, highlighting how even routine activities, like taking his son to school, were deemed technical violations, leading to potential incarceration.

Reflecting on his experience, Mill shared his emotional journey, stating, "I thought that it was either I go to jail and I take my son to school and I ended up taking my son to school so I want to thank you guys here today. I don’t want to get emotional because it’s a lot." While saying this, the rapper broke into tears.

Meek Mill started crying after probation reform bill gets passed in Philly pic.twitter.com/4Kz3SThUv0 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 15, 2023

Acknowledging the challenges faced by individuals labelled as felons, Mill expressed pride in his journey of self-redemption and the battles against a system that stigmatised him. "We all grew up in the streets and we tried to be better, but they labelled us as felons and sent us back to jail," he shared.

Mill's journey to this pivotal moment has been fraught with legal battles and setbacks. From serving time in prison for drug and weapon possession charges to facing repercussions for probation violations, his struggles shed light on the flaws within the justice system.