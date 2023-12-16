Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all smiles in their 2023 Christmas Card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting into the holiday spirit in a joyful mood. Christmas is just around the corner and it's time for the annual Christmas card. Like the last, this time the couple chose not to feature their children, Archi and Lilibet, in the greeting card.



Released on Friday, the message on the card reads, "On behalf of the office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season. Thanks for all the support in 2023!"



The card featured a smiling picture of the Duke and Duchess of Success. The cheerful photo was clicked at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany. At the event, Meghan was looking all glamorous in the green off-shoulder dress, while Harry was wearing a black formal suit.

The greeting, sent through email, also had a link that gave a brief report of the work the couple has done this year.



This is the second year in a row that Harry and Meghan have chosen not to include kids in the annual greeting. In 2022, Meghan and Harry revealed the face of their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on their official Christmas greeting card.



Harry and Meghan's card was released a few hours after the Duke won the phone-hacking case against MGN newspapers. On Thursday, Britain's High Court ruled in favour of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, in a case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). He has been awarded £140,600 (approximately $180,000) in damages for phone hacking.



"I consider that his phone was only hacked to a modest extent and that this was probably carefully controlled by certain

people at each newspaper," presiding judge Justice Timothy Fancourt said. "There was a tendency for the Duke in his evidence to assume that everything published was the product of voicemail interception because phone hacking was rife within Mirror Group at the time. But phone hacking was not the only journalistic tool at the time, and his claims in relation to the other 18 articles did not stand up to careful analysis."