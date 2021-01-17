Mark Hamill thanks Peyton Reed for 'unexpected opportunity' in 'The Mandalorian' finale

The Mandalorian‘s second season finale started the excitement that revived the Star Wars fandom with theories and chatter. The finale paid homage to one of the most beloved central characters from the galaxy, with Grogu finally finding the ultimate guide to wield the force. Read the review of the final episode here.

Directed by Ant-Man helmer Peyton Reed, The Mandalorian season two finale sees new faces of the Star Wars franchise come together with the classic characters that started the whole thing. After journeying with the titular character, The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda or Grogu) joins Luke Skywalker (a CGI’ed version of Mark Hamill) and R2-D2 to train in the ways of the Jedi.

“STAR WARS, and Luke Skywalker in particular, meant a great deal to me,” Reed wrote to Hamill, sharing and black and white photo of the Star Wars actor on set. “Some things never change.”

While Reed paid tribute to the original Jedi, Hamill expressed gratitude to the Ant-Man and the Wasp director for his work on the season finale.

“I am so grateful to have been given the unexpected opportunity to revisit my character when he was still a symbol of hope & optimism,” Hamill wrote. “Your assured direction & kindness was a crucial element in the experience & means more to me than I can say.”





'The Mandalorian' creator Jon Favreau feared that the big cameo on the season two finale was going to get spoiled in advance.

Speaking about the most talked-about cameo of Luke Skywalker in the series finale, Jon said, "It was very tricky because it's very hard to keep a secret nowadays, especially with 'Star Wars,' because people are so curious about it and there are so many people involved with the process,"

"Every piece of casting leaked," he added. "We were so scared right up 'til it aired that our surprise cameo was gonna leak, too."

The Mandalorian' takes place five years after 1983's 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi' where Skywalker helped bring down the Empire. Favreau credited that to not sharing the information with too many people and by holding back on merchandise, which may have spoiled the big moments.

For fans waiting for season three, Favreau said the next installment of "The Mandalorian" is currently in pre-production and the production will start after the newly-announced Boba Fett series, 'The Book of Boba Fett,' completes production.