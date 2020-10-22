Man booked for rape threat to Vijay Sethupathi's daughter over '800' biopic controversy

Chennai police has now booked the man who issued a rape threat to actor Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter over him starring in ‘800’, a biopic on Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. The Twitter user had issued a rape threat as he shared a picture of Vijay Sethupathi with his daughter.

Soon after the threat, several complaints were made with the cyber cell of Chennai police. City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar tweeted, “There has been lot of concern on social media regarding the comments made online against a celebrity. On receipt of complaints to this effect, a case has been registered in the cyber cell.”

Following the complaint, a case has been registered.

The man, identified as Rithik Raj, had been booked under various Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, enmity) and 294(b) (using obscene language) of the IPC and Section 67(b) of the IT Act (punishment for publishing material depicting children in sexually explicit act, in electronic form).

DMK MP Kanimozhi, DMDK founder Vijayakant, treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant and VCK chief Thol condemned the rape threat made against Mr. Sethupathi’s daughter.

The issue erupted after Vijay Sethupathi was announced to have been roped to play Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan in biopic. He has since stepped down from the project and distanced himself from it.