Watch: Hrithik Roshan praises Assam doctor dancing on his song 'Ghungroo'

You must have seen a video that is doing the rounds on the internet these days of a doctor wearing PPE and dancing to the popular song ‘Ghungroo’ from ‘War’. The video is that of a doctor from Silchar Medical College, dancing on the song from Hrithik Roshan’s action film.

The doctor is identified as Assam-based ENT surgeon Dr Arup Senapati who was entertaining COVID-19 patients as he danced on the hit song. The video, over a minute-long, was shared by his colleague Dr Syed Faizan Ahmed.

He wrote, "Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam. Dancing in front of COVID patients to make them feel happy. #COVID19 #Assam.”

Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19 #Assam pic.twitter.com/rhviYPISwO — Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad (@drsfaizanahmad) October 18, 2020

As the video went viral, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan too shared the video and praised the doctor. He wrote, "Tell Dr Arup I'm gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam. Terrific spirit.”

Tell Dr Arup I'm gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam . Terrific spirit . 🕺🏻 https://t.co/AdBCarfCYO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 19, 2020

‘War’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff released in October last year and was a blockbuster hit.