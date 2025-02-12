The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), organisers of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, has unveiled its selection of four emerging cinematic talents for the prestigious MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone initiative. The new edition comes after the last edition’s supreme success. The MAMI Select chooses artists who shoot on iPhone.

The programme’s selection represents a cross-section of India's linguistic and cultural diversity, with Amrita Bagchi representing Hindi cinema, Rohin Raveendran Nair chosen for Malayalam cinema, Chanakya Vyas selected for Marathi cinema and Shalini Vijayakumar selected for Tamil cinema.

Mentors and MAMI Festival Director on MAMI Select Initiative

The selection process is overlooked by the Festival Director, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and an exceptional panel of mentors, including the National Award recipient Konkona Sen Sharma, acclaimed Malayalam maverick Lijo Jose Pellissery, director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane and celebrated Tamil filmmaker Vetri Maaran.

The programme provides comprehensive support through all phases of production, empowering participants in pushing the boundaries of creative storytelling, using cutting-edge technology, including iPhone to shoot the films and MacBook Pro to edit the films, complemented by a grant and invaluable mentorship.

The culmination of this initiative will be marked by a premiere screening event in April 2025, featuring the final projects, ranging from 20 to 40 minutes in duration.

The films will then be available to stream on MAMI's YouTube platform.

On the initiative, MAMI Festival Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur said, “We had a fantastic response to our call for applications. It was amazing to see the beautiful stories and ideas presented by these young filmmakers and especially from different regions of India. This programme is MAMI’s endeavour to support emerging filmmakers and give them a platform to showcase their work. We aim to expand MAMI Select every year so that we can develop a movement of young independent filmmakers who will be the future of Indian cinema.”

The MAMI Select initiative represents a significant step forward in democratising filmmaking and fostering innovative storytelling approaches across India's rich cultural landscape.