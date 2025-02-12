Ace director Anubhav Sinha recently revealed that he hasn’t spoken Ajay Devgn in a really long time. The filmmaker known for his penchant for films that can start meaningful conversations over society’s perils, spoke about rumours circling around tensions with Ajay Devgn.

Addressing the rumours, Anubhv Sinha said, "We have never fought. He just doesn't speak to me and I have no idea why. Since the making of Cash, we haven't even met for me to tell you he ignored me or something. So, maybe, it's just me overthinking."

Anubhav Sinha and Ajay Devgn last worked together in Cash. Its been “18 years” since that film.

Ajay Devgn hasn't responded to Anubhav's messages

Anubhav also added that he sent messages to the acor but he never responded. Anubhav said, "However, I did text him a couple of times, and never received a response, so I told to myself that maybe it slipped his mind or he must have missed my message. But, its been about 18 years since we have spoken."

In 2007, Anubhav Sinha directed Ajay Devgn for the film Cash. The film also starred Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Zayed Khan, Shamita Shetty, and Dia Mirza in the lead roles. The film didn't achieve box office success.

Were there creative differences?

When asked if he ever had creative differences with the actor, Anubhav Sinha said he never fought with the actor. "We never had any disagreement between us. It was the producer and financier who had a disagreement. I was neither."

When asked if there was any disagreement over a song, in which Ajay Devgn wanted to feature, the filmmaker said, "There was no disagreement over any song, not that I know... This is not true."

Anubhav Sinha’s last film was with OTT giant Netflix. He made IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack which released last year.