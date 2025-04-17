The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) with the second edition of MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone, showcased a great confluence of artistic excellence and technological innovation. The premiere was held at the PVR: Lido, Juhu in Mumbai as it unveiled four masterfully crafted short films, each representing distinct linguistic and cultural dimensions of India's rich cinematic landscape. Each of these is a result of work of independent filmmakers, industry veterans, artists and passionate cinephiles.

These filmmakers include Amrita Bagchi (Hindi), Rohin Raveendran Nair (Malayalam), Chanakya Vyas (Marathi), and Shalini Vijayakumar (Tamil).

These filmmakers were given iPhone 16 Pro Max for filming, MacBook Pro for post-production, substantial production grants, and invaluable mentorship from celebrated industry luminaries including Vikramaditya Motwane, Konkona Sen Sharma, Lijo Jose Pellissery and Vetri Maaran.

Amrita Bagchi's Tinctoria (Hindi) presents a horror-satirical comedy exploring colonial legacy through the lens of fashion filmed in an 18th-century fort in Bulandshahr, while Rohin Raveendran Nair's Kovarty (Malayalam) weaves a poetic tale of technological obsolescence against the backdrop of Kerala's dreamlike backwaters. Chanakya Vyas's Mangya (Marathi) captures an intimate portrayal of innocence and love amid environmental crisis, and Shalini Vijayakumar's Seeing Red (Tamil) serves as a nuanced examination of gender dynamics through supernatural elements.

Festival Director's note

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Festival Director, MAMI states, “The extraordinary success of our second edition of MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone represents a pivotal moment in Indian independent cinema. We've witnessed four remarkable filmmakers transcend the conventional boundaries of storytelling, proving that compelling narratives need not be constrained by traditional production methods. Through this initiative, we're not just showcasing films; we're catalysing a movement that democratises filmmaking while maintaining the highest standards of creative excellence."

This initiative represents MAMI's commitment to democratising filmmaking while maintaining exceptional production values. The films, ranging from 20 to 40 minutes in duration, are now accessible worldwide through MAMI's official YouTube channel, ensuring these powerful narratives reach a global audience of film enthusiasts.

Celebs at the event

The event also witnessed the presence of a dazzling array of celebrities including Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, A.R. Rahman, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, Shane Peacock and Falguni Peacock, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K., Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, among others, who graced the red carpet.