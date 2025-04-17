Indian actor Kuldeep Sareen who is currently making waves for his haunting role as Taau in Chhorii 2 recently opened up his role that people love to hate, why actors like him still have to prove their mettle in the industry after being a part of it for decades now.

Kuldeep has not had it easy even after dabbling with successful projects both in TV and films. In Chhorii 2, which released on Amazon Prime Video, Kuldeep plays a crucial antagonist named Taau. Reflecting on his standing in the industry, Kuldeep exclusively spoke about the darker realities of being a long-time actor in an industry that rarely lets you settle.

Kuldeep reflects on challenges of working in showbiz

While Chhorii 2 explores psychological terror, Kuldeep’s real-life challenges reflect a different kind of intensity—the emotional rollercoaster of navigating a career in an ever-changing industry. “There is no stability in work in this industry. Every day, you're asked to prove yourself again—and it’s a saddened state,” says Sareen.

Directed by Vishal Furia, Chhorii 2 promises a gripping blend of supernatural horror and powerful social commentary. Starring alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan, Kuldeep steps into a key role that drives the film’s fear and suspense.

Sareen adds, “Even after 20 years of work, from one-day TV roles to full-fledged film scenes, the pressure doesn’t ease up.”

Watch the trailer of Chhorii 2 here:

Kuldeep's previous projects

Kuldeep Sareen is a popular name in both traditional and digital formats. With iconic roles in Don, Talaash, Lamha, Karz, and Saand Ki Aankh, and recent digital work in Delhi Crime Season 2, Shoorveer, and Rafuchakkar, he’s proven himself to be a powerful, flexible performer. But the hustle, he admits, never quite ends.“ You might be praised today and forgotten tomorrow,” he reflects.

Sareen adds, “I’ve made peace with the fact that stability isn’t coming, you have to keep upgrading, improving, and reinventing yourself. The pace of change is unreal, and you either flow with it or fall behind.”