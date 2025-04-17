Advertisment
Bollywood Actors' Most Jaw-Dropping Body Transformations In Pics

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Over the years, we’ve witnessed actors undergo incredible physical transformations, showcasing their unwavering dedication to their craft. From drastically changing their bodies to completely altering their looks, these artists have gone all in.

Authored by: Zeba Khan
Hrithik Roshan fitness Photograph: (X)
Kartik Aaryan for Chandy Champion
1/5

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan underwent a remarkable physical transformation for Chandu Champion, shedding body fat and building an athletic physique. With rigorous training, boxing, swimming, and a strict diet, he fully committed to portraying India’s first Paralympic gold medalist with authenticity and grit.

Vijay Devarakonda
2/5

Vijay Devarakonda

Vijay Deverakonda has undergone fierce transformation in Kingdom, sporting a thick beard, rugged scars, and a chiseled physique. His intense, raw, and massy look screams power and rebellion.

Farhan Akhtar
3/5

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar’s physical transformation for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was intense—he trained like a professional athlete, followed a strict diet, and ran for hours daily.

Ranbir Kapoor
4/5

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor underwent an intense physical transformation for Animal, gaining muscle, growing a beard and long hair, and sporting a rugged look. He trained rigorously, adopted a high-protein diet, and altered his posture and expressions to embody the violent, emotionally complex character authentically.

Hrithik Roshan
5/5

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan transformed physically for Fighter by following a strict workout regime and disciplined diet. He built a lean, muscular physique to portray an Air Force officer, focusing on agility, endurance, and strength while perfecting his body language and action timing.

Vijay Deverakonda Hrithik Roshan Farhan Akhtar
