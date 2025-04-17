Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Costao dropped its official trailer. The film is set against the gritty backdrop of 1990s Goa, and tells the story of a fearless customs officer who dared to defy an empire built on smuggling, corruption, and fear.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays Costao Fernandes — a sharp, unconventional enforcer whose bold tactics and unrelenting pursuit for justice puts him at odds with both the criminal underworld and the very system he serves.

Directed by debutant Sejal Shah, the movie also stars Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar & Hussain Dalal. Costao will premiere on May 1.

Watch the trailer for Costao here:

Costao plot

Costao is set in a world steeped in corruption and ruled by crime, as revealed in the trailer. The man Costao is someone who uses daring methods and unshakable courage which makes him both a hero and thorn in the side of the system. When a deadly clash with the brother of a notorious smuggler sparks a high-stakes manhunt, Costao is thrust into a relentless battle for survival.

On the project, director Sejal Shah said, “Costao is the story of an officer who risked his life to do the right thing and paid the price for it. It’s raw, intense, and full of moments that will leave you questioning how far one person can go in the name of duty. Bringing this world to life has been a challenge and a privilege, and I couldn’t have asked for a better actor than Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play Costao. He brings an unmatched authenticity and complexity to the character. ZEE5 has always backed bold, powerful storytelling, and I’m excited to collaborate with them. I can't wait for audiences to experience Costao—a story that deserves to be told."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed, "Costao is not just a story about a customs officer fighting against a ruthless smuggling empire—it's about the cost of standing up to an entire system built on corruption and betrayal. There is a dialogue in the film where the character says ‘Humare society mein sabko chahiye ki Officer honest ho aur brave ho… lekin Ghar mein Nahi’; it’s so true. Costao’s courage in the face of unbeatable odds reflects this perfectly. His battle is not only against criminals but against a system that tries to break him at every turn.”

The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder & Faizuddin Siddiqui and is written by Bhavesh Mandalia & Meghna Srivastava.