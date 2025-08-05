/Malayalam veteran actor Shanawas, son of Prem Nazir, dies at 71, condolences pour in from fans

Malayalam veteran star Shanawa, son of legendary actor Prem Nazir, has delivered several films, including Midhya, Neelagiri, and Nammai Thammil, among others, and has passed away at the age of 71. The actor who was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, ie, August 4, passed away at 11.50 pm.

What is the exact cause of death of Shanawas? Tributes and condolences pour in from fans

As per reports, Shanawas was undergoing treatment for Kidney and heart ailments for four years. Reportedly, he was staying in a flat near All India Radio in Vazhuthakkad. As per reports, the funeral is expected to take place today.

Soon, after the news of his demise spread like wildfire, fans took to social media platforms to express their condolences. One user wrote, "Expressing condolences on the passing of Shanavas, the son of the evergreen hero Prem Nazir, and an actor. He has acted in more than 50 films and numerous television series. Offering tributes in memory of him. Joining in the grief of the family".

Another user wrote, "May the departed soul rest in peace. Om Namah Shivayam". "King once left us, now his son too. Rip Shanawas Prem Nazir. Mr Shanawas breathed his last at a hospital here while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments. He was 71", wrote the third user.

Shanawas's rise to fame in the film industry

Shanavas made his film debut in 1981 with the film Prema Geethangal, directed by Balachandra Menon. After a long gap, he returned to the film industry with the film China Town, released in 2011. His last film was Jana Gana Mana, released in 2022. He has also acted in serials like Shankhumugham, Kadamattathu Kathanar, Veluthu Katrina, and Satyameva Jayate.

Shanavas had been living in Malaysia for a long time. His wife is Ayesha Beevi. His children are Shameer Khan and Ajit Khan. His son Shameer has acted in the movie Uppukandam Brothers Back in Action.