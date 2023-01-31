Malala Yousafzai to attend Oscar Nominees Luncheon as EP of nominated documentary short

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize winner, will be among those who are invited to attend the Oscar Nominees Luncheon, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The event, a gathering that precedes the main Academy Awards ceremony, will take place on February 13. She will be at the event because she is an executive producer on Joshua Seftel's short film Stranger at the Gate, which has scored a nomination for an Academy Award in the Best Documentary Short Film category. The 29-minute film tells the story of a former US Marine from Indiana, US, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He suffers from PTSD and turns into an Islamophobe on his return to America.

He orchestrates an attack on a local mosque but has a change of heart when he intermingles with the community and is welcomed.

Malala Yousafzai earned the admiration of the world when as a 17-year-old female education activist she was shot in the head by a terrorist from Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan (or Pakistani Taliban) in the Swat District of Pakistan. She was rushed to a hospital and later was flown to Birmingham, England for treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. She recieved an outpouring of support from around the world and survived. Post the assassination attempt, the Pakistani Taliban was condemned by 50 Muslim clerics in a fatwa, world governments, feminist activists, and human rights organisations.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Malala became the film's executive producer after she was sent a copy of the film. She said in a statement, "This film is a powerful true story of forgiveness and redemption. I hope the film challenges every viewer to question their assumptions and show kindness to everyone they meet.”

Meanwhile, Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the Oscar nominations with 11 nods. All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin are joint runner-ups with 9 nominations. Elvis and The Fablemans follow with 8 and 7 nominations, respectively.

Indian sensation RRR scored a Best Song nomination for 'Naatu Naatu'. The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, also received a nomination in the Best Documentary Short category. To complete the hat-trick, Shaunak Sen's acclaimed All that Breathes was also awarded a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category.

The Oscars are widely considered to be one of the most prestigious awards in the film industry.

