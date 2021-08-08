Mahesh Babu, South Indian film star, to surprise fans on his b’day

South Indian superstar, Mahesh Babu, who is busy shooting for ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ in Hyderabad, will be ringing in his 46th birthday on August 9.



While Mahesh Babu’ fans are excited for his big day and ready to wish him in special ways, Mahesh Babu, too, decided to come up with a surprise for his fans.



At midnight, a special birthday poster from ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ will be unveiled, reports reveal.



The teaser for the film, however, will be launched at 9:09 AM on August 9, claim reports.



For those of you who don’t know, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is an upcoming Telegu-language Indian film that is directed by Parasuram.



National Award-winning South Indian actress, Keerthy Suresh, is essaying Mahesh Babu’s love interest in the film, which is based on a bank-related scam.

