Madhuri Dixit on Saroj Khan's death: Devastated by the loss of my friend and guru

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit shared a special bond with ace choreographer Saroj Khan. The veteran choreographer was instrumental in directing some of Madhuri's most iconic songs of the 1990s. From her first smash hit 'Ek Do Teen' to 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga', Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan's collaborations were always the high points of any film.



On Friday, as Khan breathed her last, the actress termed the loss as 'devastating'.

Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter to mourn the loss of her guru and friend Saroj Khan and wrote, "I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji"

Incidentally, Saroj Khan's last choreographed number also featured Madhuri Dixit. The duo worked together in Abhishek Verman's 'Kalank' where Khan choreographed Dixit in the song 'Tabah Ho Gaye'.

In 2019 IIFA awards, the actress had also honoured the veteran choreographer with the Lifetime achievement award and performed to a medley of the duo's hit number as a tribute to Khan.

Here's a glimpse of that performance.



