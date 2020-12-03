M. Night Shyamalan's daughter Saleka releases her music video 'Mr Incredible'

'The Sixth Sense' filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan's 24-year-old daughter Saleka is seeking a career in music.

The singer just released a music video for her single 'Mr. Incredible', and keeping it in the family the video is directed by her younger sister Ishana with her famous father credited as executive producer.



The song is 'about relationships and mental health.... told through the voice of a woman trying desperately to communicate with a partner who is constantly falling into depression.'

The promo continues: 'Loving him is like chasing a ghost, and in trying to reach him and keep him close she instead ends up fragmenting her own self.'







Saleka is the eldest of three daughters Shyamalan shares with wife Bhavna Vaswani. In an interview with a website Just Jared published Wednesday, she talked about how the song inspired the dark and moody feel of the music video.

'My sister Ishana, my dad and I were drawn to the idea of a woman whose partner is always half present- almost ghost like. I kept coming back to the image of this couple living in a house that is abandoned and falling apart around them,' she explained.

'We ended up finding the perfect location. In our first visit to the house we brought a speaker and played the song as we walked through, and something clicked,' she went on.

'While scary and unsettling, its structure was majestic and enticing, and there was beauty in the way it was falling apart- the faded colors and cracked mirrors, the textures of the wallpaper as it crumbled off the walls, the vines growing in through broken windows… That house really oriented the whole video.'