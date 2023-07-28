World Hepatitis Day 2023: Diet & lifestyle modifications to nurture liver health & combat NAFLD

Hepatitis, a condition characterised by liver inflammation, can stem from various factors, including viral infections (hepatitis A, E, B, and C) and alcohol consumption. However, one often overlooked contributor is non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is quite prevalent in India, leading to advanced liver damage and cirrhosis.

NAFLD is closely associated with a sedentary lifestyle and excessive calorie intake, often linked to metabolic syndrome, which includes obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and abnormal lipid profiles.

Excess body weight is the most common risk factor for NAFLD in India, seen in almost 90 per cent of patients. Diabetes is also commonly associated with NAFLD.

Diagnosed mostly through routine blood tests or incidental ultrasound findings, NAFLD might not present significant symptoms in its early stages. Lifestyle intervention becomes the cornerstone of treatment, with dietary management and exercise aimed at reducing weight, which can reverse or control disease progression.

Studies recommend a 7-10 per cent weight loss to achieve meaningful liver health improvement.

Dietary changes play a crucial role, involving calorie restriction, reduced consumption of carbohydrates and saturated fats, and avoiding sweetened beverages and trans-fats. Research has shown that restricting the intake of free sugars to less than 5-10 per cent of total energy intake, along with reducing saturated fat intake to less than 10 per cent of total energy, can effectively combat NAFLD. Replacing saturated fats with unsaturated fats further enhances liver health.

In addition to dietary adjustments, exercise protocols typically include moderate-intensity aerobic exercises for at least 5 days a week, supplemented by resistance exercises if needed, leading to benefits beyond weight loss, such as improved diabetes control and fatty liver. Engaging in physical activities like brisk walking, jogging, cycling, or swimming supports liver health and overall well-being.

Moreover, traditional practices like yoga asanas may also offer similar benefits. Yoga asanas, involving physical exertion and maintenance of body postures, have been in practice for generations and are expected to have positive effects on liver health, further complementing lifestyle modifications.

It is important to manage other risk factors for liver disease with medications, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and lipid abnormalities. Studies have shown that obese patients who have been advised medications or other treatments to reduce weight, like a gastric balloon and bariatric surgery, also end up improving their liver abnormalities.

For patients with advanced liver damage, medications are advised; unfortunately, some patients with advanced disease may go on to develop liver failure, where a liver transplant may be the only alternative. Therefore, early-stage intervention through lifestyle changes and adherence to treatment plans becomes critical.

Final Verdict

NAFLD is a form of liver injury related to modern sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy eating practices. By making changes in our dietary habits and regular exercise schedule, we can prevent and reverse this disease in the early stages.

This World Hepatitis Day, let us recognise the importance of lifestyle modifications in nurturing liver health and combating NAFLD, a silent yet significant threat. By raising awareness and taking proactive steps, we can pave the way towards a healthier future for all.

(Inputs by Dr Suraj Bhagat, Senior Consultant, Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad)

