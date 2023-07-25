World IVF Day 2023: Expert shares tips for successful IVF treatment

Many couples today are opting for IVF treatment when they face difficulties conceiving a baby. IVF, or in vitro fertilization, is a widely used assisted reproductive treatment where a woman's egg is fertilized with sperm outside the body in a laboratory dish to create an embryo. This embryo is then transferred back into the uterus to achieve pregnancy.

To increase the chances of IVF success, it's important to follow some essential guidelines during both IVF Stimulation, which involves hormonal medication to produce more eggs, and after the embryo is transferred back to the uterus. Speaking to WION on World IVF Day, Dr Avani Pillai, Senior Consultant & Additional Professor at Amrita Fertility Centre Kochi, shared the following:

Do’s for optimal IVF outcome

Educate Yourself: Understand the IVF process, which involves retrieving a woman's egg, fertilizing it, and transferring the embryo back for pregnancy.

Follow Doctor's Instructions: Adhere to the diet, medication, and lifestyle recommendations given by your fertility specialist.

Prioritise Health: Ensure you are in good health before starting IVF. Maintain a nutritious diet and take preventive measures against diseases.

Get Adequate Sleep: Sufficient sleep is crucial for reproductive health for both men and women. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep every night to reduce stress and promote well-being.

Manage Stress: Minimise stress as it can negatively impact IVF. Practice relaxation techniques like meditation, engage in creative activities and stay optimistic.

Be Mindful of Hormones and Emotions: Understand the emotional changes that hormonal injections can cause and address them positively.

Engage in Light Exercise: Consult your doctor and stick to light exercises like walking. Avoid intense workouts or excessive weight loss efforts.

Take Adequate Rest: Rest is very important for a couple of days during the embryo's proper attachment to the uterine wall. For the first couple of days, please take rest. Avoid lifting heavy things, running up the stairs, or bending excessively. Try to relax and stay positive during the process.

Don'ts during IVF stimulation and after embryo transfer

Smoking and Alcohol: Smoking and alcohol consumption can negatively impact fertility and IVF outcomes for both men and women. Quit smoking and limit alcohol intake to enhance your chances of successful IVF.

Avoid Excessive Coffee: Cutting out caffeine during the implantation period is advisable, as it can potentially hurt the success of embryo implantation. Research indicates that even moderate caffeine intake can elevate the likelihood of experiencing a miscarriage.

Avoid Cosmetics/Perfumes: During and after embryo transfer, women should refrain from chemical exposure and avoid using cosmetics or perfumes as much as possible. These substances can be harmful to embryos and might impact their chances of successful implantation.

Avoid Travel: Traveling during IVF treatment is generally advised to minimise stress, adhere to the treatment schedule, attend crucial monitoring appointments, and reduce the risk of infection or complications. Prioritise your well-being and discuss any travel plans with your IVF specialist.

Avoid Intense Exercises: During IVF stimulation, it is recommended only to engage in gentle exercises, not strenuous or taxing activities. For the period after embryo transfer, it is advised to refrain from rigorous, high-intensity exercises as they can potentially impact the success of the treatment.

Avoid Intercourse: For many, there will be discomfort as ovaries expand during the IVF stimulation stage, so intercourse is strongly discouraged the day following the "trigger shot." The "trigger shot" is a medication used in fertility treatments to help time the release of eggs from the ovaries for better control and success. Avoiding intercourse after embryo transfer gives the embryo optimal time to implant into the uterine wall.

Avoid Extremely Hot Water Baths: Overheating is a risk hot baths can cause in body temperature and affect embryo implantation.

Following these guidelines diligently can contribute to a more successful IVF treatment and a healthier pregnancy journey. Always consult your healthcare provider for personalized advice and guidance throughout the process.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE