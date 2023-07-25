Couples therapist shares 5 secrets to a happy and fulfilling relationship | Exclusive

Building a deep and strong relationship is a journey that needs plenty of effort, commitment, and understanding from both partners. While there is no one-size-fits-all formula for success, various key ingredients can help foster a connection that withstands the test of time.

In an exclusive conversation with WION, Dr Shivani Misri Sadhoo, a renowned psychologist and couples therapist, shared some tips that can help couples make their relationship flourish.

Communication

Communication is the cornerstone of any successful relationship. It involves both talking and actively listening to your partner. Open and honest communication fosters trust and understanding. Try to express your feelings, needs, and concerns clearly, and encourage your partner to do the same. Be attentive when they communicate, and avoid judgment or interrupting. Effective communication helps resolve conflicts constructively and deepens the emotional bond between partners.

Empathy and Understanding

Empathy is the ability to put yourself in your partner's shoes and understand their feelings and perspectives. Show genuine interest in their experiences and emotions. Validate their feelings, even if you may not fully agree with them. Empathy builds emotional intimacy and strengthens the connection between you both. Understanding each other's strengths, weaknesses, and vulnerabilities creates a safe space where both partners feel accepted and cherished.

Quality Time

In our fast-paced lives, finding quality time for each other is crucial. Dedicate time to engage in activities you both enjoy, free from distractions. It could be as simple as cooking together, taking walks, or having meaningful conversations over dinner. Be present and attentive during these moments, making your partner feel valued and cherished. Investing time in your relationship nourishes the emotional bond and reinforces the foundation of your connection.

Trust and Vulnerability

Trust is the bedrock of a deep and strong relationship. Be reliable, keep your promises, and be there for your partner in both good and challenging times. Allow yourself to be vulnerable with your partner, sharing your fears, dreams, and insecurities. Creating a space where both partners feel safe to be vulnerable fosters a profound sense of intimacy. Trust and vulnerability go hand in hand and form the basis of a lasting and fulfilling connection.

Growth and Support

Encourage each other's personal growth and support one another's aspirations. Be each other's cheerleader, celebrating achievements, and providing comfort during setbacks. A strong relationship embraces individual growth while nurturing the bond between partners. Recognise that both of you will evolve over time, and remain open to learning and adapting together. Cultivating a supportive environment enables both partners to thrive and strengthens the foundation of their relationship.

Building a deep and strong relationship is an ongoing journey that requires dedication and commitment. By prioritising effective communication, empathy, quality time, trust, vulnerability, and mutual growth and support, couples can create a lasting and meaningful connection. Remember, a healthy and flourishing relationship is built on love, respect, and understanding, making it an enriching experience for both partners.

