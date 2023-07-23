Common monsoon skin problems and how to fix them

The humid and rainy weather, along with damp clothes, is an ideal condition for fungal infections to flourish, with ringworm infections (Tenia caused by dermatophytes) being the most common. These fungi thrive in moisture-prone areas.

Similarly, wearing wet socks and shoes from walking through puddles can lead to the development of an athlete's foot, a fungal infection affecting the feet (often caused by candida). The surge in insect bite reactions, ranging from common papular urticaria to severe angioedema, is directly attributed to the higher prevalence of insects during rainy weather.

Moreover, allergies and skin rashes tend to exacerbate in wet conditions, primarily due to the increased growth of mould, mildew, and dust mites. The damp environments provide an ideal breeding ground for these allergens, resulting in skin irritation and allergic responses.

As the monsoons arrive, numerous trees bloom and release their pollen, further contributing to the escalation of allergic rashes, urticaria, and angioedema, along with potential breathing difficulties.

Individuals must be vigilant during such weather conditions and seek appropriate measures to alleviate these allergic manifestations. To safeguard against fungal infections during the monsoon season, it is essential to keep the skin dry and clean.

Avoid prolonged wearing of wet clothing, especially in skin folds, as this can promote fungal growth. At the first signs of infection, consider using antifungal powders or creams and maintaining good personal hygiene practices.

Furthermore, support your skin's health by incorporating foods rich in vitamins A, C, and E, such as leafy greens, citrus fruits, and nuts. These nutrients aid in skin repair and collagen production. Additionally, including foods with omega-3 fatty acids, like fatty fish and flaxseeds, can help maintain skin hydration and reduce inflammation.

Staying well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water is also crucial to combating the effects of humid weather on the skin. By following these practices, you can help protect and nourish your skin during the monsoon season.

