Asthma gets worse during monsoon: Here're some precautions you can take

Asthma patients face an increased risk of contracting tuberculosis (TB) during the monsoon season. This is due to the combination of environmental factors and their underlying respiratory conditions. The monsoon brings about a surge in humidity, which can worsen asthma symptoms and promote the growth of mould and fungi in indoor environments, triggering asthma attacks. The damp and crowded conditions during this season can also facilitate the transmission of TB bacteria, making asthma patients more susceptible to infection.

Moreover, monsoons often lead to a higher incidence of respiratory infections, weakening the immune system and further compromising the lung's defence against TB. Healthcare providers must emphasise the importance of preventive measures, regular asthma management, and timely diagnosis of TB in this vulnerable group during the monsoon to mitigate the risks and ensure their overall well-being.

During the monsoon season, many asthmatic individuals struggle with breathing difficulties. This is primarily attributed to two key factors. Firstly, cold weather can trigger the release of histamine in the respiratory airways, causing constriction and leading to wheezing, coughing, and breathing problems.

Secondly, elevated pollen levels and increased dampness in the surroundings create an ideal breeding ground for mould and fungi, which can trigger allergic asthma.

To manage this condition effectively, individuals susceptible to these triggers are strongly advised to carry inhalers and medications at all times for emergencies.

Additionally, people should avoid consuming cold drinks and foods, adhere to scheduled flu and pneumococcal vaccines as recommended by their physician, and maintain clean and dry surroundings to mitigate the impact of asthma during the monsoon.

People with furry pets must ensure cleaning the house frequently as it can lead to serious health complications. Over and above, keeping yourself and your surroundings clean is essential and goes a long way in saving you from various health concerns.

(Inputs by Dr Rahul Kendre, Consultant Lung Transplant Surgeon, DPU Private Super Speciality Hospital, Pimpri, Pune)

