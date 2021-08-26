Watch | WION exclusive: Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed: I'm grateful to be alive, I was Taliban's target

#EXCLUSIVE | "I blame Pakistan for this disaster because that's where the Taliban gets instructions from", says Afghan pop star @AryanaSayeed as she recounts her escape from Kabul.#SaveAfghanWomen pic.twitter.com/XJLuLwObGg — WION (@WIONews) August 26, 2021 ×

Under current circumstances, living in Afghanistan would have been dangerously difficult. So, Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed and her fiancée Hasib Sayed fled the country that's reeling under the atrocious ways of the Taliban regime.



In an exclusive interview with WION--now living safely in Amsterdam for the last seven days--Aryana spoke about the most horrifying journey of her life, her anger towards the world for turning their backs on Afghanistan, and claims that for Taliban, women are no different than animals.



Excerpts from the video conversation:

WION: When you look at those very desperate scenes coming out of the airport at Kabul and you were one of those lucky few ones who managed to get out of Kabul in time. What exactly was going through your mind and how were you feeling, knowing that you were just one of those lucky ones who managed to escape, get out of the country?



ARYANA SAYEED: Well, I am obviously very grateful. I am grateful that I made it out alive of Afghanistan along with my fiancée. But, to be honest with you, I am really very worried and concerned about my people back there who are still there and have nowhere to go and they are living a life of misery and fear right now. It's just heartbreaking and even though I have been out of Afghanistan for the past seven days now. But my mind and heart is still there and I do not feel normal at all.



WION: Can you narrate to us the ordeal that you had to go through to get out of Afghanistan?



ARYANA SAYEED: Well, my fiancée and i were first booked initially on a commercial flight to take off from Afghanistan on 15th of August. But by the 15th of August, we went to the airport at around 2 or 3 in the afternoon and our flight was supposed to be at 8 pm. So we went to the airport and it was just packed with people. There were thousands of people and it was really difficult to--first of all--get in.



It would have taken a few hours, and so we get in and waiting to be checked in and at around 5 or 6 pm, we heard gun shots. And we (got to know) that the Taliban was just outside the airport and they were going to come in any minute now. As a result of that, everybody got scared and people started running around--the airport staff and the security ran away and left the people just like that.



The planes were open to public and everybody was just rushing in inside the planes with small children with bags on their shoulders and things like that. So, unfortunately, by the time I got on the plane I see that there's no space at all to sit there and there is no space to stand. It was packed with a thousand people. Also, it needs to be mentioned that the pilots ran away, they were scared as well. They couldn't fly the planes with thousands of people hanging on (to) the plane. There were also individuals who were armed with guns on them. So the plane couldn't take off that day. We had to come off the plane and then come back to the terminal. Inside the terminal we (were) confused and thinking 'what should we do, what should we do?' Because outside there's Taliban.



Also, we had heard the news they they were going to come inside, walk in. So we had to take a risk and get out of the airport somehow. With the help of a few cousins of my fiancée, who came in like angels, took us out of the airport. We had to walk through gunshots and bullets. They were trying to shoot in the air because they were trying to scare people off so that they do not rush inside the airport. So we got away at 10 or 11 in the night and then the next day, we attempted for the airport again which was very risky, especially for me because I am a well-known face in Afghanistan as you know and I have been a women's rights activists. I have been a target (of the Taliban) in the past.



So it was extra challenging for me to make that journey from my house to the airport. But (then) again, we had no choice but to take that risk. So we took two cars the next night and went to the airport, we passed a few Taliban checkpoints. But, luckily, they did not check us. One of them just looked through the window. We had some children with us because we wanted to blend in and look like a normal family. So, they didn't ask anything and let us go. So we get to the airport again--and this is the other side of the airport--where the American military base is and even this side is full of people and it would take you perhaps more than an hour or two to get to the gate where the base is. This is how packed the place was. The children were crying, babies were screaming.

There was just no Oxygen, no air to breathe. It was an absolute disaster. It was really terrifying for me. I went through one of the most terrifying journeys of my life which I will never forget. It will stay with me for the rest of my life.

WION: Also, Aryana, as an Afghan national who has been living through this crisis and has got her family living back in Afghanistan, who do you hold accountable for the mess that Afghanistan finds itself in now?



ARYANA SAYEED: Well, seriously, I don't know who to blame first. But, the first country that I would blame personally is Pakistan because that's exactly where the Taliban's trained, that's where their bases are, that's where they get their funding from and their instructions from. And, obviously, Pakistan is being funded by other countries. So its really like a crazy situation, its like a dirty game, dirty political game that is being played inside of Afghanistan. Unfortunately, that's never-ending. The lives of so many people--innocent people--is being sacrificed as a result of a very dirty game that's being played. I blame the entire world now for leaving Afghanistan alone in the hands of Taliban. I cannot actually believe that they would reach a deal with a bunch of people who treat women like animals in Afghanistan, who don't even like women. They don't like humanity, they don't know what humanity means or what it should be. It's really heartbreaking and disappointing for all those innocent people who are being played and have nowhere to go. And they have to suffer, and suffer and suffer.