Unmasking India's hidden crisis: Anemia's devastating impact on people

Anaemia is a major health problem among females in developing countries. Anaemia prevalence estimates from the World Health Organization ranged between 35 per cent to 75 per cent globally, with an average of 56 per cent.

In India, anaemia prevalence is over 50 per cent. The risk of anaemia is greatest for females who are sexually active. Data from National Family Health Survey-3 shows that anaemia is particularly high, i.e. 65.3 per cent, in women aged 15 to 49.

Therefore, it is important to assess anaemia which is a risk for pregnancy-related complications, including a greater risk of having a preterm delivery or low-birth-weight baby and also burdens by making it harder for the mother to fight infections and raising the possibility of blood loss during labour.

More than 500 million women of reproductive age suffer from anaemia, which is a significant public health issue for low and middle-income countries (LMICs) and has long-term detrimental effects on women's health, their children's health, and economic development.

A haemoglobin level of less than 11g per deciliter is considered anaemic in women of reproductive age. In modern lifestyle, leading to crash diet and race of zero figure body image. Girls tend to follow all internet fad diets.

The main predictor of anaemia is a shortage in micronutrients such as iron, zinc, vitamin B12, vitamin A, and folic acid, which are connected to insufficient food intake. Large-scale research has also revealed that poor socioeconomic level and lack of education are important risk factors for anaemia in women.

Uneducated women have poor knowledge of the quality and nutritional content of the foods they consume. High fertility, physical work, parasite infections, and menstrual disorders are similarly responsible for anaemia in women.

Anaemia has a significant negative impact on women of reproductive age, including lower productivity owing to decreased work capacity, cognitive impairment, greater susceptibility to infections due to its influence on immunity, stillbirth/miscarriage, and maternal death. Additionally, anaemia in women of reproductive age may lead to infant/child mortality as well as other adverse foetal and neonatal outcomes such as preterm birth, low birth weight, and a depletion of the newborn's iron reserves.

Here's a list of nutrition-specific therapies for the prevention and control of anaemia at all stages of life! Try taking supplements (particularly vitamin B12, folate, provitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc, etc)

Include micronutrient powders in your diet

Work on improving dietary diversity and quality

Promote healthy eating and usage of iron pots