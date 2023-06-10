Facial fillers 101: Expert guide to choosing the right injectable filler

As cosmetic procedures continue to gain popularity, dermal fillers have become a widely accepted method for enhancing facial features and restoring youthfulness. With various types of fillers available, it's essential to understand their differences and know how to choose the most suitable one for your needs. Before undergoing any filler treatment, there are several factors to consider to ensure optimal results and safety. This article aims to provide insights into different types of fillers and key considerations when selecting the right option for you. Types of fillers Hyaluronic Acid fillers

These fillers are made from a substance found naturally in the body, providing hydration and volume to the skin. They are versatile and can be used to address various concerns, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of facial volume. Examples include Restylane, Juvéderm & there are other brands as well available in India.

Poly-L-lactic Acid fillers

These fillers stimulate collagen production gradually, resulting in long-lasting effects. They are suitable for treating deeper wrinkles and loss of facial volume over time. Sculptra is a well-known brand in this category.

Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) fillers

These fillers contain tiny PMMA microspheres that remain in the skin indefinitely. They provide a semi-permanent correction for deep wrinkles and acne scars. Bellafill is an example of a PMMA filler.

Calcium Hydroxylapatite fillers

These fillers consist of microscopic calcium spheres suspended in a gel. They stimulate collagen production and can be used to correct moderate-to-severe facial wrinkles and folds.

Hyaluronic Acid (HA) fillers

These are the most used dermal fillers. Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring substance in the body that helps maintain hydration and volume in the skin. HA fillers are versatile and can be used for various purposes, including smoothing wrinkles, enhancing lip volume, and restoring facial contours.

Choosing the right dermal filler depends on several factors, including your specific concerns, desired outcome, and the recommendation of an experienced and qualified medical professional. During a consultation, a skilled injector will assess your facial anatomy, skin condition, and discuss your goals to determine the most suitable filler for you.

Considerations when choosing a dermal filler include:

Area of treatment: Different fillers have specific formulations and consistencies suitable for different areas of the face. For example, thinner fillers are commonly used for fine lines and lips, while thicker fillers are better for volumizing the cheeks or chin.

Duration of results: Some fillers provide temporary results that last several months, while others have longer-lasting effects. Discuss your preferences and expectations with your injector to find a filler with the appropriate duration for you.

Remember, it's essential to have a thorough consultation with a qualified professional to discuss your specific needs and concerns. They can provide personalised recommendations and guide you in selecting the right dermal filler to achieve your desired outcome safely and effectively.

Steps to follow:

1. Assess: Identify the specific areas you want to enhance or correct. Different fillers excel in different areas, such as lips, cheeks, nasolabial folds, or under-eye hollows. Consult with a qualified practitioner who can recommend the most suitable filler for your desired outcomes.

2. Longevity: Some fillers provide temporary results that last several months, while others have a more extended duration. Consider your preferences and the level of commitment you are comfortable with. Temporary fillers allow for adjustments or changes in the future while longer-lasting fillers require more careful consideration.

3. Allergies and sensitivities: Discuss any known allergies or sensitivities with your healthcare provider. Most dermal fillers are biocompatible, but it's crucial to ensure the product's safety and compatibility with your body.

4. Consultation and expertise: Seek consultation from an experienced and reputable medical professional who specializes in cosmetic procedures. They will evaluate your unique facial anatomy, skin condition, and aesthetic goals to recommend the most suitable filler and treatment plan.

5. Risks and side effects: Understand the potential risks and side effects associated with dermal fillers, such as bruising, swelling, or infection. Your practitioner should provide comprehensive information and address any concerns you may have.

6. Cost: Consider the financial aspect of the procedure, including the cost of the filler itself, any additional treatments, and potential touch-ups or maintenance sessions.

(Inputs by Dr Debeshi Bhattacharjee, Clinical Cosmetologist, Medical Head & Founder of Lueur Aesthetics)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE