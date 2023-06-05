Forget red & green flags, TikTok feels you must watch out for 'beige flags'. All about the latest dating trend

Thanks to the internet, all of us know what's a red flag and we often take them as warning signs. Then we have green flags! A sign that tells us that we have found our true soulmate or at least a man who respects women and knows how to treat one nicely. But most of us might not know what's a "beige flag". Well, the term is going viral on TikTok and many are calling it the newest TikTok dating phenomenon we must be aware of.

Unlike red flags which basically signal that a partner is unsuitable or pink flags which highlight minor areas of concern that have the potential to escalate into a relationship-threatening problem, beige flags can mean different things to different people, depending on the context.

They aren't as serious as red flags, however, they're considered a softer, less-alarming cousin of red flags. In other words, beige flags are not necessarily a cause for immediate concern or dealbreakers, but they do still warrant consideration and attention. By talking about the beige flags with your partner, you can take your bond to the next level and avoid situations that can cause issues in your relationship down the line.

In Urban Dictionary, the term is defined as, "Something that’s neither good nor bad but makes you pause for a minute when you notice it and then you just continue on. Something odd." It's also described as "a sign that shows someone is boring or lacks originality". In the context of dating profiles, Urban Dictionary describes beige flags as "often generic or very cliché things that many people put in their profiles".

In short, they are considered lovable quirks in relationships and a major no-go on dating apps.

The term has inspired a TikTok trend, where TikTokers start their videos with "my boyfriend’s beige flag is…" or "my girlfriend’s beige flag is…". In the clips, people share quirky details about their partners, like the fact that they love mispronouncing words, constantly give reference of their favourite sitcom, never get the lyrics right, always ask the waiter what they should order and then follow suit, sleep-talk about their favourite soccer team, or love to order pizzas with pineapples (smh, the last one annoys me personally).

Since beige flags are so nuanced, they largely vary from person to person. What you may add to your list of beige flags, another person may not. It's just a fun way to get away from the green and red flags debate and look for cuter habits in your partner that need a mention of their own. The viral dating trend simply gives a name to your partner's most mundane and unexplainable qualities, which people may or may not find annoying.

