Physical activity and your menstrual cycle: Can workouts affect your period?

Exercise plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health, but did you know that it can also affect your menstrual cycle? Let's explore the relationship between exercise and your menstrual cycle, focusing on how physical activity can influence the duration, intensity, and regularity of a woman's period. We'll consider various factors that can impact this connection and provide helpful tips for optimising your exercise routine to promote healthier menstrual cycles. Connection between exercise and your menstrual Cycle Regular physical activity is known to offer numerous health benefits, such as improved cardiovascular health, weight management, and stress reduction. However, the relationship between exercise and the menstrual cycle is complex and influenced by several factors, including the type and intensity of exercise, diet, overall health, and hormonal variations.

Studies have shown that moderate exercise can help alleviate menstrual symptoms like cramps, bloating, and mood swings by increasing blood circulation and releasing endorphins, the body's natural painkillers. On the other hand, excessive or high-intensity exercise can disrupt the menstrual cycle, leading to irregular periods or even amenorrhea (the absence of menstruation).

Speaking exclusively to WION, Mukul Nagpaul, fitness expert and founder of Pmftraining, shared the factors that influence this connection:

Type and intensity of exercise: As mentioned earlier, moderate exercise can offer relief from menstrual symptoms, while excessive or high-intensity exercise can disrupt the menstrual cycle. To promote a healthy menstrual cycle, aim for a balanced exercise routine that includes a mix of aerobic activities, strength training, and flexibility exercises.

Diet: A well-balanced diet rich in essential nutrients, including iron, calcium, and vitamins, can help support a healthy menstrual cycle. Ensure that you're consuming an adequate amount of calories to fuel your body and support your exercise regimen.

Overall health: Conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), thyroid disorders, or extreme weight loss can affect the regularity of the menstrual cycle. Consult your healthcare provider if you're experiencing irregular periods or other menstrual concerns.

Hormonal variations: Each woman's hormonal makeup is unique, which means the impact of exercise on the menstrual cycle can vary from person to person. It's essential to listen to your body and adjust your exercise routine accordingly.

Nagpaul also shared some tips to optimise our exercise routine. Check it out below! Tips for optimising your exercise routine Find the right balance: Incorporate a mix of low-impact and moderate-intensity exercises into your routine, such as walking, swimming, yoga, or Pilates.

Listen to your body: Pay close attention to how your body responds to different types of exercise, and adjust your routine as needed.

Stay hydrated: Drinking water is crucial for overall health, especially during your period when you may experience fluid retention and bloating.

Prioritise rest and recovery: Give your body time to recover by incorporating rest days into your exercise plan and getting enough sleep.

Exercise plays a significant role in the menstrual cycle, with both positive and negative effects depending on the type and intensity of activity. By finding the right balance, listening to your body, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, you can optimise your exercise routine to promote healthier menstrual cycles.

Remember, you must always consult your healthcare provider before making any significant changes to your exercise regimen or if you have concerns about your menstrual health. Embrace an active and healthy lifestyle for a happier, healthier you.

