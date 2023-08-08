Understanding Conjunctivitis aka Pink Eye! Prevention and hygiene practices you must know

Conjunctivitis, commonly referred to as "pink eye," has recently become an epidemic across Pune, Maharashtra, and all over India. This eye condition involves the inflammation of the conjunctiva, the protective membrane covering the eye globe. It can be classified into various types, with infective and non-infective being the main categories. While infective conjunctivitis stems from causes like bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, non-infective conjunctivitis includes allergic and irritant-induced cases. The rainy season often sees a surge in viral conjunctivitis cases, with Adenovirus being the primary viral strain responsible.

Symptoms and Severity

Conjunctivitis symptoms include pain, itching, foreign body sensation, redness, and either watery or sticky discharge. The severity of conjunctivitis can range from mild to severe. Among viral conjunctivitis, Adenovirus is the most common culprit, often leading to associated conditions like Pharyngoconjunctival Fever. This ailment involves symptoms such as conjunctivitis, sore throat, body aches, pain, and fever.

Spread of Infection

The rapid spread of conjunctivitis can be attributed to factors such as heavy rains, waterlogging in potholes, and damp weather. Adenovirus, a highly infectious viral strain, is known to cause conjunctivitis and can easily spread from one eye to the other through contact. The virus can survive on surfaces for up to 8 hours, making close contact, such as handshakes, hugging, coughing, and sneezing, potential modes of transmission.

Contagious Nature

Infective conjunctivitis is highly contagious, while allergic and irritant conjunctivitis are not. Differentiating between these types requires professional diagnosis. The incubation period of infective conjunctivitis is around one to three days, during which the virus can be transmitted through contact with contaminated surfaces. When treating conjunctivitis, be cautious about prolonged use of steroid-containing eye drops. After two weeks, they can cause corneal issues and increased eye pressure, risking eye health.

AIIMS advises using steroids only when essential, as rapid relief may lead to lasting eye damage. Similarly, antibiotics should be used judiciously to prevent antibiotic resistance. In families with multiple affected members, avoid using the same eye drops to avert cross-infection risks. Each patient should have their prescribed drops. In managing conjunctivitis, responsible medication use and hygiene practices are key to preserving eye well-being.

Prevention and Hygiene Practices

To prevent the spread of conjunctivitis, following certain do's and don'ts is crucial:

• Avoid Touching Eyes: Refrain from touching your eyes frequently. If you do touch them, immediately sanitize your hands with soap and water.

• Social Distancing: If you have conjunctivitis, practice social distancing by avoiding handshakes, hugging, and kissing. This reduces the risk of transmission.

• Personal Items: Do not share towels, handkerchiefs, or personal items with others. Keep your items separate and wash them separately.

• Hand Hygiene: Keeping hands clean is paramount. Regularly wash your hands with soap and water.

• Medication: Do not use eye drops prescribed for others. Self-medication should be avoided. Consult a doctor for proper treatment.

• Avoid Crowded Places: Stay away from crowded areas to minimize the risk of contact with infected individuals.

• School and Work: If someone in your family has conjunctivitis, do not send them to school or work until they are no longer contagious.

By following the guidelines mentioned above, individuals can protect themselves, their families, and others from this eye condition and its associated discomfort. If symptoms persist or worsen, seeking medical advice is essential to ensure proper diagnosis and treatment.

