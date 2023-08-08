Doctors warn against irrational use of steroid eye drops amid Conjunctivitis, Eye Flu surge | Exclusive

In recent times, a concerning surge in cases of conjunctivitis and eye flu has been reported, causing alarm among medical professionals. Amidst this health crisis, doctors are increasingly voicing their concerns over the irrational use of steroid eye drops by patients. Steroids, when used without proper medical guidance, can exacerbate the condition and lead to severe complications.

WION spoke to medical experts to understand the symptoms, causes, prevention, and treatments of conjunctivitis and eye flu while emphasising the importance of responsible medication management.

"With the onset of the monsoon, numerous viral and bacterial eye illnesses are on the rise. And, people are using antibiotics with steroid combinations irrationally, not knowing the deadly effect of those medicines," says Dr Priyanka Singh (MBBS, MS, DNB, FAICO), Consultant and Eye Surgeon at Neytra Eye Centre in New Delhi.

She adds, "Most of the patients I have seen were using multiple antibiotic drops or using one drop for few days then switching to another on their own or as suggested by a chemist. Also, patients were using very strong steroids and they reported to me when the problem of conjunctivitis worsened."

The medical expert continues, "Irrational use of antibiotics causes resistance of microbes which after a due time lead to ineffectiveness of medicines. Irrational or wrong medicines such as steroids may cause visually threatening problems like infection of the cornea leading to corneal ulcer, increase in eye pressure leading to glaucoma, and increase in viral infections which can later affect the inner parts of the eye. These complications can cause permanent loss of vision."

So, what's the right way to treat these illnesses? According to Dr Priyanka, eye drops should be prescribed only by a certified eye specialist (ophthalmologist). And, she says that steroids are not prescribed for eye flu unless absolutely necessary (Note - It must be assessed by an ophthalmologist).

"Patients should refrain from buying such medicines and chemist shops should not dispense without a prescription," Dr Priyanka concludes.

WION also spoke to a Chennai-based pediatric ophthalmologist who echoed a similar view. "While steroid eye drops can be beneficial in certain cases, their misuse or prolonged use without medical supervision can lead to adverse effects. Patients must refrain from self-medicating with steroids," says Dr Srikanth R, Pediatric Ophthalmologist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Chennai.

He adds, "By practising proper hygiene measures and seeking timely medical attention, we can collectively combat this eye health crisis and protect our vision for a healthier future."

Symptoms and causes

● Redness and Irritation: Patients experience redness and irritation in their eyes, often accompanied by a persistent itching sensation.

● Watery Discharge: Eye flu is characterised by excessive tearing and a watery discharge from the eyes.

● Sensitivity to Light: Individuals suffering from these conditions might become sensitive to light, leading to discomfort when exposed to bright environments.

● Foreign Body Sensation: Many patients report feeling as though there is a foreign body or grit in their eyes, causing discomfort.

● Viral or Bacterial Infections: Conjunctivitis can be caused by viral or bacterial infections, while eye flu is typically caused by the influenza virus.

Prevention

● Hand Hygiene: Regularly washing hands with soap and water can prevent the transmission of the viruses and bacteria responsible for conjunctivitis and eye flu.

● Avoiding Touching Eyes: Refraining from touching the eyes with unwashed hands minimises the risk of introducing pathogens into the eyes.

● Personal Items: Individuals should avoid sharing personal items like towels, pillows, and cosmetics to prevent the spread of infections.

● Cleaning and Disinfecting: Frequent cleaning and disinfection of surfaces in homes and public spaces can reduce the likelihood of exposure to infectious agents.

● Proper Hygiene Measures in Public Spaces: Encouraging the use of hand sanitisers and tissues in public places can help limit the transmission of the viruses causing these eye conditions.

Treatments

● Artificial Tears: Over-the-counter artificial tears can provide relief from dryness and irritation, offering a temporary solution.

● Antibiotic Eye Drops: For bacterial conjunctivitis, doctors may prescribe antibiotic eye drops to clear the infection.

● Antiviral Medications: In cases of viral conjunctivitis or eye flu, antiviral medications may be prescribed to help combat the underlying virus.

● Cold Compresses: Applying cold compresses can alleviate redness and soothe irritated eyes.

Quick eye care tips for monsoon season

1. Clean contact lenses daily even when not in use.

2. Throw away expired eye cosmetics, contact lens solution or cosmetics which are no longer in use (after opening).

3. Use lubricating eye drops for dry eyes.

4. Avoid excess screen time to prevent unnecessary eye strain.

5. Do not self-medicate or put over-the-counter medications in your eyes (except lubricants).

6. In case of infections, meet an ophthalmologist at the earliest to avoid spreading the infection to others.

