Debunking 6 common myths about breastfeeding | World Breastfeeding Week 2023

As we all celebrate World Breastfeeding Week during the first week of August (1-7) each year, it is essential to dispel some of the myths surrounding breastfeeding. Despite being a natural and vital aspect of motherhood, breastfeeding often comes with its fair share of misconceptions. In this regard, it is crucial to address some prevalent myths and provide evidence-based facts to promote better understanding and support for breastfeeding mothers.

By debunking these misconceptions, we hope to encourage a more positive and informed approach to breastfeeding, fostering a nurturing environment for both mother and baby.

Myth 1: Once you have given birth, you need to be on a light diet and avoid normal meals.

Fact: Once the mother is discharged from the hospital with the baby, she should eat a well-balanced diet including vegetables, legumes, and whole grains. Adequate hydration is crucial, so make sure to drink plenty of fluids, such as water, coconut water, buttermilk, and milk, twice a day.



Myth 2: You shouldn’t breastfeed when unwell.

Fact: In most cases, mothers can continue to breastfeed their babies even when they are unwell. However, it is essential to get enough rest to recover and receive proper treatment. If a mother has a cough and cold, she should take extra precautions by frequently washing her hands and wearing a face mask during feeding. While most medicines are safe to take when breastfeeding, it is best to consult your doctor for guidance.

Myth 3: Breastfeeding milk may not be enough to keep the baby well-fed.

Fact: This is a common misconception. Breastfeeding operates on a need-per-basis system. The more the baby latches on the breast and sucks effectively, the more milk the mother will produce. Putting the baby on the breast each time helps maintain an adequate supply. While the initial days might be challenging, most mothers produce enough milk with the right nutrition for their babies.



Myth 4: Breastfeeding hurts.

Fact: While some mothers may experience initial discomfort when they start, breastfeeding usually doesn’t hurt. It is essential to address the root cause of pain. Pain and sore nipples are often the result of an incorrect latching technique. Seeking support from lactation counsellors can help mothers learn proper positioning and attachment, making breastfeeding a pain-free experience.



Myth 5: It is time to breastfeed babies when they cry.

Fact: Crying is one of the late cues for feeding. It is essential to look for early cues when initiating breastfeeding. These cues include baby waking up from sleep, moving their mouth as if to suck, head turning towards the breast, sucking their hands, and lip-smacking among others.

Myth 6: Babies should be given water during summer.

Fact: World Health Organization (WHO) recommends exclusive breastfeeding till 6 months of age. Babies who are breastfed do not need additional water, as breastmilk contains all the essential nutrients for your baby, including water.



Breastfeeding is a valuable gift of nature that benefits both mother and baby. This year’s theme "Enabling Breastfeeding: Making a Difference for Working Parents" highlights the importance of creating a supportive environment for breastfeeding, especially for mothers who are balancing work and motherhood. It is important to remember that seeking advice from Lactation Counsellors, doctors and support from friends and family can make the breastfeeding experience more enjoyable for both mother and baby.

Happy Breastfeeding!

(Inputs by Dr Nidhi Gupta, Senior Consultant, Department of Neonatology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad)

