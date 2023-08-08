Is it safe to breastfeed if you are sick? Doctor answers new moms' most pressing question

In the realm of motherhood, the question of breastfeeding while sick has long been a topic of concern for new mothers. As the medical community emphasises the importance of breastfeeding for the well-being of both mother and child, many mothers find themselves grappling with uncertainty when they fall ill. Since there are varying opinions and myths circulating online, WION spoke to an expert who happily shed light on the matter and provided clarity and guidance for mothers facing this common dilemma.

Contrary to some misconceptions, it is generally safe for mothers to continue breastfeeding even when they are unwell. In fact, breastfeeding can provide infants with antibodies that help protect them from the illness that the mother is experiencing. However, the safety of breastfeeding while sick largely depends on the type of illness a mother is facing.

Common ailments like the flu, colds, or mild infections typically do not warrant discontinuing breastfeeding. In such cases, maintaining proper hygiene, such as washing hands frequently and wearing a mask, can reduce the risk of transmission to the infant. But if you are dealing with a serious illness or are taking medications for the same, you might have to rethink feeding choices for your little munchkin.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Preeti Singh, assistant professor at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Amrita Hospital Faridabad, said, "Yes, a mother's illness can affect breastfeeding in various ways. Serious infections that require strong medications, such as certain types of antibiotics, might necessitate a temporary pause in breastfeeding."

The medical expert added, "Firstly, the medication prescribed to treat the illness might not be suitable for breastfeeding. Some medications can pass into breast milk and potentially harm the baby. Therefore, it's important for the mother to consult with her healthcare provider to find safe alternatives or adjust the dosage if necessary."

"Additionally, certain illnesses can weaken the mother's immune system, making her more susceptible to infections. If the illness is contagious, such as influenza or an active case of tuberculosis, it's advisable to temporarily pause breastfeeding until the mother has recovered to prevent transmitting the illness to the baby," Dr Preeti stated.

Furthermore, if the mother is feeling weak or fatigued due to her illness, it might affect her milk production and breastfeeding ability, according to the expert.

Hence, it's crucial for the mother to take care of herself, rest, and stay hydrated to ensure she maintains an adequate milk supply.

"Overall, while a mother's illness can present challenges to breastfeeding, with proper guidance from healthcare professionals, many situations can be properly managed to prioritise the health and well-being of both the mother and the baby," Dr Preeti concludes.

Practical steps for breastfeeding mothers

For mothers who choose to continue breastfeeding while under the weather, there are practical steps they can take to minimise any potential risks:

Maintain Good Hygiene: Frequent handwashing and wearing a mask can reduce the likelihood of transmitting the illness to the infant. Stay Hydrated: Adequate fluid intake is essential for maintaining milk supply and overall well-being. Rest and Nutrition: Prioritise rest and nourishment to aid in a swift recovery and maintain milk production. Monitor Baby: Keep a close watch on the baby's health and consult a healthcare provider if any unusual symptoms arise.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The content provided on this website should not be used to diagnose or treat any health problem or disease. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on a website.

